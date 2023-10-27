Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Raised by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 9.8% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,962,142 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $232.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

