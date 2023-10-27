Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.12 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

