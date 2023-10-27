Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total transaction of $2,008,750.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.58. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

