Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

