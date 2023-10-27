Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.