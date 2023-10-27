Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

STZ stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.