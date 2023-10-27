Cwm LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 2.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

XSVM stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

