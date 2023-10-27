Cwm LLC Acquires 25,830 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.18.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.04. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,257. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

