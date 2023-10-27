Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

