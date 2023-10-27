Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,387 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.58 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

