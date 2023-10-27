Cwm LLC Buys 12,909 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

