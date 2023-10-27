Cwm LLC Buys 56,589 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,589 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ball worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Ball Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.