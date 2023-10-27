Cwm LLC Buys 660 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $406.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

