Cwm LLC Buys 72,057 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.92% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $23,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

