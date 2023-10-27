Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 160,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $7,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

