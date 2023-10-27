Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of Evergy worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

