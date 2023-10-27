Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

