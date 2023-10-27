Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.01% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

