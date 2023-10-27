Cwm LLC Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,371 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amdocs worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after buying an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

DOX stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

