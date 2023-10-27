Cwm LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.