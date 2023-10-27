Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,084 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

