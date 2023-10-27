Cwm LLC Has $13.96 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

