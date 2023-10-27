Cwm LLC Has $15.27 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,275 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

