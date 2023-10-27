Cwm LLC Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,170.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of DIVI opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

