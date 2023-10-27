Cwm LLC Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,174 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.67% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.