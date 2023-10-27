Cwm LLC Has $21 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.67 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

