Cwm LLC Has $27.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.83 and a 200-day moving average of $397.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

