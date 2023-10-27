Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

