Cwm LLC Increases Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.98% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,283,000 after buying an additional 1,053,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,445,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,547,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 783,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

