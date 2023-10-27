Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.91% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,342,000 after buying an additional 67,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after acquiring an additional 835,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

