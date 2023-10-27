Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

