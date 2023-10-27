Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Progressive Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PGR opened at $153.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.