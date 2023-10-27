Cwm LLC Purchases 10,921 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.46% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

