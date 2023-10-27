Cwm LLC Purchases 16,684 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

