Cwm LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $197.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,211 shares of company stock worth $142,654,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

