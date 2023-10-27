Cwm LLC Purchases 25,477 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

FBND stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

