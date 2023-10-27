Cwm LLC Purchases 293,862 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3,331.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,862 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $22,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.