Cwm LLC Purchases 42,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

