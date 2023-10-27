Cwm LLC Purchases 85,741 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,741 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.26% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.97.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

