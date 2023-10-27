Cwm LLC Purchases 8,879 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.