Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

ABBV stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

