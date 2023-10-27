Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cwm LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.46% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $50.75.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

