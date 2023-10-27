Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $29,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,808,000 after buying an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

ALL stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.