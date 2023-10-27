Cwm LLC Sells 13,171 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.69. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

