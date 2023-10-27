Cwm LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.81 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

