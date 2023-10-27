Cwm LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $477.33 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.57.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

