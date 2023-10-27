Cwm LLC Sells 29,788 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

