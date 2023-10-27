Cwm LLC Sells 31,022 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.03% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,770,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 259,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

