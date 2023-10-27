Cwm LLC Sells 38,617 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

