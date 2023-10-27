Cwm LLC Sells 43,651 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,651 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.35% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

